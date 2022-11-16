Facebook Tells Staffers Not To Fact-check Donald Trump After He Announces 2024 Candidacy

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/AP
As Donald Trump files paperwork ahead of making his big political announcement, Facebook has informed its fact-checking team that the former US President remains off limits, after he declares his participation in the presidential race of 2024. According to a company memo viewed by CNN, Facebook ruled out “political speech” as “ineligible for fact-checking.” “This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labeled as created by the politician or their campaign,” the note read.
This means that any statements or claims made by Trump, who is banned from Facebook at present, will not be fact-checked after he announces his candidacy. While the former president remains absent from the platform, a page operated by his group, named Team Trump, continues to remain active with a following of 2.3 million.
The email, which was addressed to fact-checkers, was sent by a manager on Meta’s “news integrity partnership” team on Tuesday. “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” the manager wrote.
“We define a ‘politician’ as candidates running for office, current office holders – and, by extension, many of their cabinet appointees – along with political parties and their leaders,” the memo read, while noting that “if former President Trump makes a clear, public announcement that he is running for office, he would be considered a politician under our program policies.”
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone elucidated that the memo was “a reiteration of our long-standing policy should not be news to anyone,” while referencing to the company’s policy which does not require a political candidate to formally enroll with the Federal Election Commission.