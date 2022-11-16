Facebook Tells Staffers Not To Fact-check Donald Trump After He Announces 2024 Candidacy

As Donald Trump files paperwork ahead of making his big political announcement, Facebook has informed its fact-checking team that the former US President remains off limits, after he declares his participation in the presidential race of 2024. According to a company memo viewed by CNN, Facebook ruled out “political speech” as “ineligible for fact-checking.” “This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labeled as created by the politician or their campaign,” the note read.

Trump will not be fact-checked

This means that any statements or claims made by Trump, who is banned from Facebook at present, will not be fact-checked after he announces his candidacy. While the former president remains absent from the platform, a page operated by his group, named Team Trump, continues to remain active with a following of 2.3 million.

The email, which was addressed to fact-checkers, was sent by a manager on Meta’s “news integrity partnership” team on Tuesday. “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” the manager wrote.

“We define a ‘politician’ as candidates running for office, current office holders – and, by extension, many of their cabinet appointees – along with political parties and their leaders,” the memo read, while noting that “if former President Trump makes a clear, public announcement that he is running for office, he would be considered a politician under our program policies.”

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone elucidated that the memo was “a reiteration of our long-standing policy should not be news to anyone,” while referencing to the company’s policy which does not require a political candidate to formally enroll with the Federal Election Commission.