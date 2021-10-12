Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen To Inform Company's Oversight Board On Allegations

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who testified in front of Congress that the social media company placed profits ahead of children’s safety, said that she has agreed to speak with the tech company’s Oversight Board. Taking to Twitter, Haugen said that she had accepted the invitation to brief Facebook Oversight Board about what she learned while working in the company.

I have accepted the invitation to brief the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there. Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them. — Frances Haugen (@FrancesHaugen) October 11, 2021

Separately, Facebook’s Oversight Board said, “In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted.”

“Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms Haugen’s experiences and gather the information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations,” the statement added.

Last week, the former Facebook employee had testified in front of the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. Haugen had claimed that Facebook was aware of how its website was harming children and teens but still sought to profit off of their engagement, doubling down on targeting the younger demographic. “The damage to self-interest and self-worth inflicted by Facebook today will haunt a generation,” Haugen told the committee.

“Teens today looking at themselves in the mirror feel doubt and insecurity. Mark Zuckerberg ought to be looking at himself in the mirror today," she said. "And yet rather than taking responsibility and showing leadership, Mr. Zuckerberg is going sailing. His new modus operandi: no apologies, no admission, no action, nothing to see here,” Haugen added.

Zuckerberg denies Haugen’s allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has dismissed the claims made by the former employee. Zuckerberg said that his company cares “deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health”. “At the most basic level, I think most of us just don't recognize the false picture of the company that is being painted,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Furthermore, Zuckerberg emphasised that “fighting harmful content” was a top priority for Facebook, adding that all its platforms are transparent and report on their actions.

"If we're going to have an informed conversation about the effects of social media on young people, it's important to start with a full picture. We're committed to doing more research ourselves and making more research publicly available," the Facebook CEO said.



(With inputs from ANI)