'Fairest & Consistent Approach': US To Distribute 6.4 Million Vaccine Doses In First Batch

Under the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, the US federal government is planning to distribute nearly 6.4 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours after its emergency approval in mid-December. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s vaccine will be shipped across several states where the COVID-19 cases are rampantly increasing, and the officials are in the middle of dry runs to prepare for the shipments. The first dozes of the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be administered to the front-line healthcare, essential workers. At a media briefing on November 24, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, told reporters that the initial batch of vaccines will be allocated to states based on the total number of adults, and not ‘risk factors’.

"We thought it would be the fairest approach, and the most consistent,” US Secretary of Health and Human Services said during live-streamed address, adding, the US government plans to “fast track” the shipment using allocation-by-population policy. The earlier distribution plan for the vaccines had a limited role for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that drafted a new distribution plan to “keep it simple”, Azer informed. He added, the vaccine advisory group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had initially planned distribution basis the high-risk factor such as vulnerable populations, nursing home residents, factory workers, etc.

As per the new plan, basis the number of adults in each jurisdiction, the vaccines will be fast-tracked to at least 50 states, eight territories, as well as six major metropolitan areas, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services said. The government will focus on the hardest-hit parts of the US, and it would prerogative of the Governors and local authorities to distribute the vaccines fairly.

First doses likely by Dec. 11

According to the sources of local US broadcaster Baltimore Sun, Pfizer will use the UPS and FedEx services for distribution. The vaccines will be packaged in special coolers packed with dry ice, and each package will hold a minimum of 975 doses. The doses will be advised to use within a few weeks or can be stored in ‘ultracold freezers’ and utilized in up to six months. The exact date, however, for the vaccine authorization to begin shipments remains unclear. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in an interview with USA Today that the process could take “days” or even weeks. Meanwhile, the head of Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui told CNN’s State of the Union that first doses will be administered as early as Dec. 11, the officials will start inoculating the population within 24 hours from the authorization.

