'Falling Iguanas' Alert Issued In Florida On Christmas Week Amid Unexpectedly Cold Weather

The National Weather Service in Miami issued an warning for possible "falling iguanas" over the Christmas week, due to unexpected cold weather. The falling iguanas alert was issued earlier in January as well, and the Weather Service in Florida had said that "iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s (Fahrenheit). They may fall from trees, but they are not dead."

The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said. With this, the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted, “Falling iguanas are possible."



Iguanas living in South Florida trees often become immobile in chilly weather, causing them to drop to the ground when the mercury plummets, though they are still very much alive. In Jacksonville, the temperature was expected to drop 50 degrees, from about 80 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, putting it on the path to being one of the five coldest Christmas Days on record, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

As the warning was issued, Netizens said that there is nothing more that is unexpected in 2020.

Some folks have snowfalls. We have lizardfalls 🦎 — Granny who tweets 🇺🇸 (@Grannywhotweets) December 24, 2020

Agreed this is hilarious but also kinda sad for the iguanas. https://t.co/kYt9FDncTt — Holly🎄 (@hollyhoax) December 25, 2020

Will be raining iguanas. — Charlie Bethea (@charlie_bethea) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas! 🎄🎁🎅

(& watch out for falling iguanas! 🦎) — Cyndi Chambers (@Cyndicha) December 25, 2020

Sounds like a rock band name...cold falling iguanas — Jim Shaul (@jshaul100) December 25, 2020

(with AP inputs)