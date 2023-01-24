'Familiar With Shared Values With India': US Shuts Down Pak Journalist Over BBC Docuseries

The United States has now issued a response to the BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has sparked controversy. The documentary series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' which is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots has triggered a great deal of row across India. The Union government has called the docuseries a propaganda piece designed to push certain interests.

'Familiar with shared values, Not docuseries': US

On Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that he is not familiar with the documentary but aware of the shared values between America and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies. While addressing a press conference, Price also highlighted numerous elements that bolster the US' global strategic partnership with India which include political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties.

"I am not familiar with the documentary but I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies. When we have concerns about actions that are taken in India, we have voiced that we have had an occasion to do it. We look to reinforce all of those elements that tie us together," said Price, in response to a Pakistani journalist's query.

Price further stressed the fact that the partnership that the US shares with India is exceptionally deep and that both nations share common democratic values.

"I am not aware of this documentary that you point to, but I will say broadly, is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, there are economic ties, and there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements are the values that we share the values that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy," US State Department spokesperson added.

MEA terms BBC documentary ‘propaganda’ piece

The Union government has called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.