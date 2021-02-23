Family Files $100 Million Suit Against Power Company As 11-year-old Died In Texas Freeze

The family of the 11-year-old boy who died due to the extreme cold conditions in Texas have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the power companies for negligence. Texas is currently in the middle of a winter storm and is experiencing its coldest temperatures in decades. Cristian Pineda was found unresponsive by his mother under a pile of blankets in his bed inside their unheated mobile home. The family is suspecting hypothermia. However, the autopsy results may take weeks.

The lawsuit accuses the firms of putting "profits over the welfare of people" by failing to prepare properly. It says that despite having the knowledge of the ‘dire’ weather forecast for at least a week in advance, Ercot and Entergy failed to take any pre-emptory action that could have averted the crisis. It also says that they were wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand.

'Profits over welfare of people'

Christian’s mother, María Elisa Pineda said that the 11-year-old ran outside his family’s mobile home to play in the snow for the very first time. Though the family had lost power the night before, the start of what they did not know would be days of blackouts in freezing temperatures. But on February 16, María could not wake her son up.

Read: What Is Happening In Texas? Will India Face Such Drastic Changes In Climatic Conditions?

Christian was in the sixth grade and had come to Texas from Honduras two years ago. María informed that the night before his death, the temperatures were in the single digits and she had tucked him into bed with his three-year-old stepbrother. However, in the morning the 11-year-old boy was dead. A spokesperson for the local police department said that the mobile home the family was living in was 40-years-old and had little insulation.

Read: Texas: Shutdowns Led To Oil Refineries Release Tons Of Air Pollutants

US President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for 77 of the worst-hit counties in Texas. The declaration authorizes the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and expedite assistance. The Texas storm represents Biden's first big domestic crisis. The President said he wants to visit the state next week but does not want to distract from relief efforts.

Read: Skiing To Snow Tubing: Unreal Scenes Captured As Texas Faces A Historic Cold Weather

Also Read: Texas Families Line Up For Hours For Food, Water

(Image Credits: AP)