'Farewell India': US Ambassador Ken Juster In Final Tweet After Joe Biden Takes Office

The United States Ambassador to India, Ken Juster bid farewell to the country in his final tweet. “This is my final tweet as the US Ambassador to India. My tweets from this account will now be archived. However, please continue to follow this account and @USAndIndiafor more on the US-India relationship. Farewell India, until we meet again!”, wrote Ken in his tweet. His tweet came just ahead of the swearing-in of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

'Strategic opportunity'

Recently, the outgoing envoy opined that India has a strategic opportunity to become an alternative manufacturing destination in the Indo-Pacific region as the focus has shifted to the Indo-Pacific with the rise of China and also due to several countries including the US finding it increasingly difficult to operate in China. Speaking at his farewell address on the US-India partnership, Juster said, "The region (Indo Pacific) is rich in natural resources and it is fast becoming the centre of gravity of the evolving international system. Indeed, the tectonic plates of that system have shifted, marked especially by the rise of China and more recently by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has devastated health, and economy in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere".

Juster's statements come in the context of the world economy taking a massive blow owing to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, and thousands of foreign companies mulling to move their manufacturing bases from China to other countries. Ken Juster also noted that outgoing US President Donald Trump in 2017 had described America’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific enabling the independent and sovereign nations with diverse cultures to prosper together “side by side” and thrive in both freedom as well as in peace. In the farewell policy address, Juster elaborated on the ambition and the milestones achieved in the US-India partnership throughout the last four years of Trump administration.

"US government is dedicated to not just bilateral relationships but to supporting India's rise on the world stage. US National Security Strategy put it down on paper in 2017, welcoming India's emergence as a leading power and a stronger strategic and defence partner. The Indo Pacific is particularly significant for India and US relationship because it recognises the reality that India and Indian ocean are inextricably tied to the East Asia and Pacific. India's expanding economy is likely to become an important driver for growth in the region", said Ken.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/USAmbIndia)