Father Dies While Saving 11-year-old Daughter's Life In Michigan Plane Crash: Report

A father has died while saving his daughter during a Michigan plane crash on Saturday. The victim’s family friend and business partner, Ryan Wojan, told CNN that Mike Perdue, one of four people who died in a plane crash near Beaver Island, protected his daughter in his arms. The 11-year-old girl was the only survivor of the crash while four people died in the plane crash.

Wojan told CNN that Perdue’s daughter does not remember anything, except “her daddy squeezing her so hard.” Wojan further mentioned that the 11-year-old daughter who is the only survivor has all her injuries on the opposite side where her father sat in the plane. Wojan went on to reveal that Perdue’s wife wanted everyone to know how “he was and how he gave his life for his daughter.”

Father dies while saving his daughter in Michigan plane crash

Ryan Wojan revealed that the couple has four children and Mike Perdue died while saving his eldest daughter’s life. Perdue’s daughter has undergone two surgeries, suffered several injuries and she has been undergoing treatment at the hospital. Wojan, who flew to Beaver Island on the same plane three hours prior to the plane crash mentioned that he and Perdue were meeting on Beaver Island for the opening day of firearm deer season, while the girl was going to a family friend's for the weekend, as per the CNN report. A family member of two other passengers who died in the plane crash, Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, were taking their dogs to the veterinary doctor in the plane.

Commuter plane crash on an island in Lake Michigan

A commuter plane crashed on an island in Lake Michigan on Saturday, leaving four of the five people dead on board. An 11-year-old is the sole survivor of the plane crash. The Charlevoix County Sheriff informed that the plane went down at an airport on Beaver Island, according to AP. The four people who died onboard the commuter plane included the pilot. Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, two of the deceased, had been planning to open Antho Vineyards, a winery and tasting room, on the island in Lake Michigan.

With inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage