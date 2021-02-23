Father-to-be Dies, Brother Hurt As Device Meant For Gender Reveal Party Explodes

A man from New York died after a device exploded which was meant to be used at a gender reveal party exploded, CNN reported quoting the New York State Police. According to the police, the person has been identified as Christopher Pekny of Liberty. The police department and New York bomb disposal squad have started the investigation in the matter. According to police, he was the father-to-be.

Father to be dies in an explosion

The state police said that 28-year-old Christopher was building the device that exploded. His brother Michael Pekny was also injured and was taken to hospital, police said. So far the officers have not given any information, however, the probe is underway. As per the reports, the device was not intended to harm others.

Michigan man dies due to baby shower cannon

Earlier this month, A Michigan man died when a cannon exploded in a backyard during a baby shower, reported AP. Evan Thomas Silva was struck by metal shrapnel in an explosion outside a home in Genesee County's Gaines Township, northwest of Detroit. Silva was standing about 10 to 15 feet away when a small cannon was fired and he was struck by shrapnel, reported AP. The family celebrating the baby shower had fired cannon. Police suspected that the cannon had broken apart due to which shrapnel came out during the explosion.

There have been several reports of gender reveal party gone rouge — not to forget the El Dorado Fire in Southern California in September last year when a fire sparked by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party has burned more than 10,000 acres. The fire was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at a party. The officials had said that it was "one of the most dangerous fires" they've seen in the area.

