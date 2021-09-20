Fauci Defends FDA's Decision Denying COVID Booster Shots For General Population In US

White House Chief Medical advisor Dr Antony Fauci, on Sunday, defended the US Food And Drug Administration (FDA)’s decision to reject offering a third booster shot of coronavirus vaccine to America’s general population. Speaking at an interview with CNN, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that he doesn't think that FDA “made a mistake”. Earlier on Friday, an influential FDA advisory committee okayed a third vaccine jab for people above the age of 65 years but rejected its distribution to the general population.

Several countries, including Israel and the Czech Republic, have commenced inoculating residents with a third booster shot. While the additional dose has seemingly reduced infection, Fauci said that not recommending the third shot is not the “end of the story.” adding that the FDA was “continuing to look into the matter in real-time. Furthermore, he said that the idea of a third shot was “entirely conceivable" and maybe likely that ultimately the proper regimen for protection, optimal protection and durability of protection would be more than just the prime and the boost followed by three to four weeks, that it might actually entail a third boost”.

FDA rejects 'widespread' booster shot

According to the latest tally by CDC, the caseload for COVID rose to 41,915,285 with 670,565 fatalities on Monday. Earlier on Friday, United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel rejected the ‘widespread’ administration of the COVID-19 booster shots. It gave approval to Pfizer for inoculating only those over the age of 65, who were co-morbid and most vulnerable to Coronavirus. The FDA endorsed the emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at least six months after the second dose among those who were categorically at a high risk of exposure to novel coronavirus and risked severe ailment from the disease due to age factor, several reports on Friday confirmed. The vote was held by a panel for approval that saw an 18-0 majority, and another poll will now be conducted before the FDA gives its final decision. A separate vote for booster shot licensure for individuals aged 16 and older received 2-16, failing to gain majority consent for a go-ahead.

