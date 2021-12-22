Fauci Lashes Out At News Anchor Jesse Watters; Says He 'should Be Fired On The Spot'

The United States' top infectious disease doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci had called on Fox News anchor Jesse Watters to be fired for targetting the 80-year-old medical expert. Fauci told CNN of Watters’ remarks at a conservative conference last week that, “That’s awful that he said that. And he’s going to go, very likely, unaccountable…I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him. I mean, that’s crazy. The guy should be fired on the spot.”

Earlier on Monday, while speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, the Fox News anchor rhetorically “ambushed” Fauci with dubious questions about the National Institutes of Health allegedly funding “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Politico quoted Watters as saying, “Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot? With an ambush? Deadly. Because he doesn’t see it coming.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Fauci has been US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and has served as NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director for nearly 37 years. The US top medical expert described Watters’ remarks as “horrible”. Fauci told CNN, “The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices: to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask.”

He added, “And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot to ambush me? I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days?”

Fox News defends Watters statement

Following Fauci’s criticism, Fox News defended Watters, saying, “Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” reported Politico. Watters is a co-host of the Fox News weekday show “The Five” and the host of his own weekend show called “Watters’ World”. Notably, Fox News anchors and Republican members of Congress have repeatedly targeted Fauci throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

(IMAGE: AP)