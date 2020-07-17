Fauci: COVID-19 Impact On Minorities Due To Racial Disparities ‘very Disturbing’

US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci raised concerns over the racial disparities opening up due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact. The 79-year-old immunologist noted the higher infection and death rates among minority communities, calling it a “very disturbing phenomenon”.

Speaking to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a live chat, Dr Fauci said that though some immediate measures could be taken to address the issue, it will take decades to completely bridge the gap. He told Zuckerberg that the minority communities including African-Americans, Latinx, and Native Americans tend to have jobs that don’t allow them to work remotely.

“Once they do get infected, as a group, if you look at the underlying conditions that lead to a higher likelihood of a bad outcome, those demographic minority groups have a much higher incidence of that,” Dr Fauci said.

Focus on long-term plan

Dr Fauci suggested putting resources to particularly hard-hit areas so that the individuals can get easy access to healthcare with test and contact tracing. However, he emphasised that such measures would only tackle part of the problem and the government needs to address the broader picture of the social determinants of health that lead to minority groups having a higher incidence of diabetes, of obesity, of lung disease, of heart disease.

“Those are the kind of things that we, as a society, need to address and commit to doing over a period of decades, because that's not going to change overnight,” Fauci said.

Dr Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has been at loggerheads with President Donald Trump over his statements related to virus response. Recently, he called the White House effort to discredit him "bizarre" and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "let's stop this nonsense." Dr Fauci also revealed that he was no longer in frequent contact with Trump following his statement on the easing of restrictions.

(Image: AP)