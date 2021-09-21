Fauci Says ‘mix And Match’ Strategy For COVID Vaccine Boosters Under Consideration In US

Biden administration might adopt the "mix and match" strategy for administering the different types of vaccines for COVID-19 booster shots, and the idea will be discussed in the coming weeks, America’s top physician-scientists and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday. It may be safe and even preferable to boost one manufacturer’s product with a jab from another vaccine maker, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden said in a televised interview with McClatchy. Furthermore, he cited the ongoing scientific studies to back the strategy for COIVD-19 booster dosage for the elderly population aged over 65.

“We are in the process of doing those studies right now,” Fauci said. “We already have the data that was recently published actually of using Moderna as the boost for any of the other three vaccines – Moderna against Moderna, Moderna against Pfizer, and Moderna against J&J.”

Countries back 'mix and match' booster approach

Some countries such as Malaysia are already considering to jab population with booster jabs using the "mix and match" approach. Health experts have suggested that different brands of COVID-19 vaccine for the third dose, especially among Sinovac recipients may be administered for higher efficacy, according to local press reports. Malaysia is considering administering Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca as the most appropriate option for booster shots, a strategy being dubbed as heterologous prime-boost vaccination. Malaysian health experts have argued that mix and match vaccines will result in longer-lasting immunity against the virus and new variants.

Fauci on Monday supported the strategy, as he said in a television interview that within the next few weeks, the US is expected to get promising data on the J&J boosting as well as on the Pfizer boosting. “We have not abandoned that concept, because we realize there will be situations for one reason or another where a person may not have the availability to be boosted with the same product that they were originally vaccinated with,” Fauci said.

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel had earlier rejected the ‘widespread’ administration of the COVID-19 booster shots. It gave approval to Pfizer for inoculating only those over the age of 65, who were co-morbid and most vulnerable to Coronavirus. FDA endorsed the emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at least six months after the second dose.

Image: PTI/AP