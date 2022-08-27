FBI Affidavit Says 184 Classified Docs Including 25 'top Secret' Found From Trump's House

In a major development, an FBI affidavit released on Friday claimed former US President Donald Trump kept classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence at his Florida-based residence. According to the affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from Trump's residence. As per the court, the 45th President was not authorised to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorised for the storage of classified material," read the court papers.

Though the affidavit did not provide much information about the 11 sets of classified records recovered during the August 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, it focuses more on a separate batch of 15 boxes that the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from the home in January. According to the affidavit, an abrupt raid at Mar-a-Lago was crucial as highly sensitive material was found in those 15 boxes. Of 184 documents marked classified, 25 were at the top secret level. Some had special markings suggesting they included information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorized by a special intelligence court, according to the affidavit.

32-page affidavit is heavily 'edited'

According to the news agency AP, the 32-page affidavit is heavily 'edited' in order to protect witnesses and law enforcement officials and has the most detailed description of Trump's illegal activities since he left the White House with "secret" documents. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. On the first page of the affidavit, an FBI agent wrote that the government was conducting a criminal investigation against the businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

"The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records," wrote a law enforcement agent.

Trump claims Mar-a-Lago raid is 'politically motivated'

Furthermore, the agent revealed that the law enforcement agency has been investigating potential violations of multiple federal laws under the Espionage Act. The other laws address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations. Despite the revelation of such crucial information, President Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospects. He even took to his social media site and claimed his innocence and his cooperation with the federal agency officials. Trump claimed he and his representatives had a close working relationship with the FBI and “GAVE THEM MUCH.”

On August 8 this year, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid at the residence of the ex-President's home in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the FBI officials, they had recovered a number of secret documents that were stored "intentionally" and "illegally", with wrong intentions.

