FBI Asked Hunter Biden Investigator To 'decline To Respond' To Congress, Reveals Letter

The FBI warned the agent who investigated US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden to “decline to respond” to House Oversight Committee queries, according to a bombshell letter that was accessed by the New York Post. Just hours before the agent was prepared to testify, FBI general counsel Jason Jones dispatched a letter to him asking not to answer any questions regarding the “ongoing” case involving Biden's son. The FBI was aware of the schedule of the deposition several days before, sources told the paper.

“The Department expects that you will decline to respond to questions seeking non-public information likely covered by one or more components of executive privilege or other significant confidentiality interests, in particular information about deliberations or ongoing investigative activity in law enforcement matters,” Jones wrote in the letter, seen by American newspaper New York Post.

FBI agents confirmed some key details about the investigation

In the letter, Jones told the agent, “You should instead refer such questions to the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs." The FBI lawyer continued, “Consistent with longstanding practice, this will afford the Department the full opportunity to consider particular questions and possible accommodations that may fulfil the Committee’s legitimate need for information while protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests.” FBI agents also continued to confirm some key details about the investigation that was previously only in the knowledge of two IRS agents. This included President Biden's son Hunter’s legal team, which was informed about the approach towards the planned interview scheduled for December 2020. It was in Hunter's legal team's knowledge that the interview was about his failure to pay millions in taxes on foreign income.

Jones had referred to Hunter's probe as “ongoing," using a similar term previously used by Delaware US Attorney David Weiss. Republicans believe that this was done intentionally to "hinder their demands for records and testimony," The Post reported. Hunter Biden’s legal team meanwhile stressed that their client’s legal exposure was over after he reached a probation-only plea deal last month on two misdemeanour tax fraud charges and a gun possession felony. “According to information provided to you by the Committee, the Committee is seeking information about an individual ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution,” Jones wrote in the letter. The FBI agent’s name was redacted in the letter that was seen by The Post.