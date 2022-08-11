FBI director Christopher Wray on Wednesday deplored the threats emerging online to his agency after the feds conducted a search operation on former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week. Speaking at a presser in Omaha, Nebraska, Wray described the violent rhetoric against law enforcers from Trump supporters as reprehensible and "dangerous."

"I'm always concerned about the threats to law enforcement. Violence against law enforcement is not the answer no matter who you are upset with. It is deplorable and dangerous," Wray said during the conference on the FBI's focus on Cybersecurity, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Notably, Wray, who is the incumbent chief of the apex federal investigation body was appointed by Trump in 2017. Noting the increased death threats against himself, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the FBI agents who raided Trump's Palm Beach home, he broke silence on the search operation but stopped short of details about the raid itself. "Well, I am sure you can appreciate that it is not something I can talk about, " Wray responded when asked about the raid adhering to the common practice of the Justice Department of not commenting on ongoing investigations.

FBI chief, agents, US AG witness uptick in 'death threats' after Trump's home raid

According to a Fox News report, FBI agents, chief Wray, as well as the US AG Garland observed a considerable increase in death threats on online platforms after the federal investigators searched Trump's Florida residence, presumably for the long-running probe into his real estate dealings amid the ongoing hearings on January 6 Capitol Hill riot case. "Lock and load" were among the common threats against Wray and Garland that repeatedly surfaced online. Apart from this, alleged Trump supporters also called for the assassination of Garland, followed by mass murder. "All it takes is one call and millions will arm up to take back this country. It will be over in less than 2 weeks," a post by a popular supremacist and antisemites site, Gab, said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the matter also told Fox News that there is a notable uptick in frustration with AG Garland among the federal law enforcement community across the country over his silence on the matter.

'Politically-motivated witch hunt': Trump

For the unversed, the current fallout began after the FBI launched an unprecedented raid into Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 9, scouring through his wife Melania Trump's wardrobe and office. The search operation warrants mainly focused on the recovery of documents or classified presidential records linking Trump to the January 6 riots, the New York Post learned. The search reported lasted for nine hours involving 30 agents running a fine comb through the ex-US President's 3000-sq-foot home.

Trump condemned the incident calling it a politically motivated witch hunt. Following the search, on Wednesday, he pleaded the fifth amendment in the sworn deposition of his property dealings case in New York. Irked Trump also lashed out at his successor Joe Biden, claiming that the incumbent President knew about the Florida residence raid.

(Image: AP)