FBI Director Christopher Wray Orders Internal Review Of Michael Flynn Investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of the federal investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

"Director Christopher Wray today ordered the Bureau's Inspection Division to conduct an after-action review of the Michael Flynn investigation," the statement read. While investigating the Flynn case, the internal review will also examine if any of the employees are involved in any sort of misconduct or flouting FBI protocol and whether any improvements should be made in the working of the FBI.

"Although the FBI does not have the prosecutorial authority to bring a criminal case, the Inspection Division can and will evaluate whether any current onboard employees engaged in actions that might warrant disciplinary measures," the statement added.

About the Flynn investigation

The review is coming on the heels of recently declassified documents that revealed a number of Obama-era officials had received intelligence about Flynn ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration, including Vice President Joe Biden, FBI Director James Comey, DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and US Ambassador to United Nations Samantha Power.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to the FBI. Flynn was prosecuted for lying to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about the nature and content of his communications with Russian Ambassador to United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Moscow.

The United States Department of Justice announced earlier this month that it was dropping all charges against Flynn, but a federal court judge ordered the matter to be placed on hold.

