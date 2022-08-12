FBI Director Derides Threats To Assassinate Agency's Agents After Raid On Trump's Home

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday decried the “deplorable and dangerous” threats issues against the law enforcement officers after they raided former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in connection with unclassified documents that he allegedly did not turn in to the National Archives. In his first public hearing after the visit to the FBI’s field office in Omaha, Neb, Wray who was appointed by Trump to lead the bureau in 2017 told reporters during a briefing: “I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement." “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with," he added.

Federal agents spent more than nine hours at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

According to Wray, the Federal agents spent more than nine hours at the 45th president’s estate. Trump later claimed in a statement that the FBI agents had broken into his safe and scoured through the former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe. They also reportedly searched through the locked basement storage room where they retrieved a dozen boxes of documents and other mementoes that Trump had carried along from the White House when he left office in 2021.

Among the documents recovered were the letters to Trump from former President Barack Obama and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. After the raid, Trump on his Truth Social accused the Department of Justice of conducting a “coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local [district attorney’s] & [attorneys general].”

“The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago,” the ex-US president Trump said. “Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!” he added.

Wray, who was appointed as the agency's director in 2017 by Trump, derided the threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department including the calls for the federal agents and US Attorney General Merrick Garland to be assassinated. Threats to attack the FBI agents circulated on On Gab, the social media platform for white supremacists and antisemites. MAGA supporters of the former president called for an armed revolution.

"All it takes is one call. And millions will arm up and take back this country. It will be over in less than 2 weeks," one post on the platform read. Wray condemned the threats against the FBI saying that “the violent crime problem is real" as he clarified that mishandling of classified information had occurred and that the documents should have been turned in to the National Archives and Records Administration.