FBI Discovers Foreign Govt's Nuke Capabilities Paper At Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago: Report

The FBI discovered a document detailing the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country during its investigation of Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post reported on September 2. The Post reported citing unnamed sources and did not identify the foreign nation mentioned in the dossier describing the country's military defences.

The content of the more than 11,000 government documents and photographs recovered by FBI agents from former US president Donald Trump's Florida estate last month has not been disclosed, but previous articles from the media agency indicated that classified documents about nuclear weapons were among the items federal authorities were looking for.

According to the publication, some of the records taken from Donald Trump's Florida residence are normally securely guarded and have "a designated control officer" monitoring their position. The media agency further noted that among the data collected by the FBI were documents revealing top-secret US operations that require additional certifications "on a need-to-know basis," in addition to a top-secret clearance.

Justice Dept investigating Trump for storing sensitive papers at Mar-a-Lago

However, because the materials are so restricted, even some of the Joe Biden administration's most senior national security officials were not authorised to study them, according to The Post. The US' Justice Department is investigating Trump for allegedly inappropriately removing extremely sensitive federal papers from the White House and storing them at Mar-a-Lago.

The revelations are the latest twist in a weeks-long story that began with an unprecedented investigation of the former president's Florida home by US government investigators. Trump has criticised the department, particularly at a weekend rally where he referred to the FBI and DOJ as "vicious monsters."

Further, many others, like Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, have backed the inquiry into his preservation of federal documents, claiming that it posed a huge national security danger. A federal judge has granted Trump's request for the appointment of a special master to evaluate the records seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. The order by Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointment, temporarily barred the Justice Department from reviewing records for its criminal investigation until the special master's examination was completed.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP