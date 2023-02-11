FBI Finds One More Classified Document From Former US VP Mike Pence's Indiana Home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the Indiana home of former US Vice President Mike Pence and discovered one more classified document. According to the New York Post, the document with the classified marking was discovered on Friday (local time). The discovery also came weeks after the former US President turned over two boxes of records marked sensitive to the bureau. Pence’s 2016 running mate, former US President Donald Trump, is currently under investigation for holding on to sensitive documents that date back to when he was the President of the United States.

“The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter,” Pence’s rep. Devin O’Malley told the media on Friday. According to the New York Post, O’Malley described the search as “consensual”, “thorough” and “unrestricted”. The representative of the former Indiana governor also informed that apart from one classified document the FBI also found 6 additional pages without the classified markings on them.

The Timeline

On January 19, the investigators took possession of the first two boxes of records of classified documents. At that time the former Vice President was in Washington for the first annual “March for life”. On January 18, Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, informed the National Archived that the said documents were found in Pence’s possession on January 16. “The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” Jacob wrote to Archives official Kate McClure. It was on January 23 when Pence notified the US Congress about the discovery.

The US politician also addressed the issue publically on January 27, during his first visit to the International University in Miami Florida. “While I was not aware that the classified documents were in our personal residence, let me be clear, those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence. Mistakes were made and I take full responsibility,” Pence asserted. Last year, the former Vice President vehemently denied the allegations that he took some sensitive documents from the twice impeached, former US President Donald Trump. “There’d be no reason to have classified documents, particularly if they were in an unprotected area,” Pence told ABC News in November last year.