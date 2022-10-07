FBI Has Gathered Sufficient Evidence To Prosecute Hunter Biden For Tax Crimes: Reports

US federal agents claimed that there is strong evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden for tax offences and making a false statement related to purchasing a gun, according to reports by CBS News and the Washington Post.

However, Delaware-based prosecutor David C Weiss, who is overseeing the case, is yet to arrive at a decision on whether to file criminal charges. Weiss, who was appointed during Donald Trump’s presidency, has continued to serve in Joe Biden’s administration. Earlier in September, over 30 Senate Republicans urged Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, to provide Weiss “special counsel protections and authorities” in order to protect the credibility of the probe.

Hunter Biden's attorney slams federal agents for leaking information

Responding to the recent update about the investigation, which has been ongoing since 2018, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Chris Clark said: “It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one." Clark further alleged that the federal source of The Washington Post has broken the law by giving out information on the case.

“We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job,” he said.

Hunter Biden acknowledged the investigation against him in 2020

Hunter Biden first spoke about the federal investigation in December 2020, when he stated that Delaware's US Attorney's Office is looking into his tax affairs. "I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," he said in the old statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he added.