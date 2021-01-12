FBI Intensifies Nationwide Manhunt, Releases Pics Of Suspected US Capitol Rioters

On January 6, the US Capitol was stormed by rioters breaching the police forces and creating chaos in the building. According to the police, 5 people lost their lives during the unrest, as one woman was shot dead, a police officer scummed to his injuries and three other died from medical emergencies.

The FBI has released pictures seeking information to help identify those individuals responsible for creating nuisance in the capitol building during the riots and has launched a nationwide manhunt for the suspects captured on camera.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/h36NpdxbEh to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/cGgWNeywIc — FBI (@FBI) January 10, 2021

The #FBI released new photos of the individual(s) responsible for placing suspected pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 6. If you recognize this backpack or these shoes, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. A $50,000 reward is available. @FBIWFO https://t.co/Quaky7ud2X pic.twitter.com/ivJJwoWERr — FBI (@FBI) January 12, 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked citizens to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. A $50,000 reward is also available.

FBI Arrests Arkansas Man

On Friday, FBI arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters, authorities announced.

FBI Warns Of Plans For Armed Protests Ahead Of Biden's Inauguration

The FBI has warned of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. According to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to AP, the bulletin warned that the protests may start late this week and may go on till January 20. Also, as per officials, some of the people are members of some extremist groups.

US Capitol Siege

Pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 6. The US Capitol had to be locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police.

