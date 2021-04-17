FBI 'interviewed' FedEx Mass Shooter Last Year Who Killed 8 People, Including 4 Sikhs

FBI’s Indianapolis Office said Friday in a statement that they had interviewed the ex-employee last year who fatally shot at least eight people at a FedEx facility in the area. The Bureau said that the assaulter, identified as Brandon Scott Hole, aged19 and a resident of Indianapolis, was interrogated after his mother called the law enforcement saying, that her son might attempt “suicide by cop.” FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan reportedly said that Hole was placed on immediate mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after his parent’s emergency phone call. A shotgun, then, was also seized from his house.

"Based on items observed in the suspect's bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020," the statement issued by the FBI read. "No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect,” it went on to read. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told reporters that the investigators searched the home of the shooter and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media to determine the motive behind the anti-Asian American attack. He said that the Indianapolis police found that Hole's name was involved in at least two past incident reports.

The Sikh Coalition said Friday that at least four members of the Sikh community [Indian Americans] were killed in Thursday night's shooting. "The Sikh Coalition is deeply saddened to confirm that at least four Sikh community members are among those killed during Thursday night’s mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis," the coalition said in a statement. "Sadly, we acknowledge that this number is subject to change for the worse as more information becomes publicly available and those who were injured are treated at area hospitals," it added.

“I have sat with families from our community and so many others at the Holiday Inn Express as they wait to hear the fates of their loved ones,” said community member Maninder Singh Walia. “These kinds of violent attacks are a threat to all of us. Our community has a long road of healing--physically, mentally, and spiritually--to recover from this tragedy.”

“I am heartbroken to confirm that my naniji (maternal grandmother), Amarjeet Kaur Johal, is among those killed in the senseless shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis,” said community member Komal Chohan.

"Violence of any kind has no place in our society or our workplace, and the safety of our team members will always be our top priority," FedEx said in a statement.

The Marion County Coroner's office on April 16 released the names of 8 deceased victims which includes four members of Indianapolis' Sikh community [Indian Americans]. Police identified the deceased as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, according to an AP report. The police still do not know if the assaulter Hole owned the gun legally, with which he went on a shooting rampage. It also remains unclear what brought the shooter to the FedEx facility Thursday around 11 pm, on-ground reporters told US broadcasters. Marion County Coroner's Office’s statement said that the kin of the deceased was notified and the cause of death will be determined in the autopsies.

Shooting rampage with a rifle

Teenage gunman Hole opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, fatally shooting at least 8 then turning the gun to himself, according to a law enforcement officer’s statement at a news briefing. Hole was an employee with FedEx Indianapolis facility in the fall, last year. The assaulter was found dead on spot due to the self-inflicted gunshot wound as they arrived at the scene, authorities told the news briefing, no officers were injured. Deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department McCartt added that the assaulter carried out the rampage with a rifle. "He got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility," McCartt said. "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting, and that began in the parking lot."

[All Images Credit: AP]