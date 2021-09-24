FBI Issues Arrest Warrant For Fugitive Brian Laundrie In Gabrielle Petito Death Case

In major developments regarding the US high-profile disappearance case of Gabby Petito, a federal court in Wyoming has issued an arrest warrant for fiancé Brian Laundrie. On Thursday, Laundrie was indicted by the grand jury for "unauthorised activities" following Gaby Petito's death. The court verdict came two days after agents from the FBI and North Port Police jointly conducted a raid at 23-year-old Laundrie's Florida home.

As per reports, Gabby Petito's fiance Laundrie was convicted of "knowingly and with the intent of defraud" using "one or more unauthorised access devices, namely a Capitol One Bank debit card," and PIN for two accounts. It is to be noted that Laundrie's whereabouts in recent days are unknown as he had gone missing since September 18 after he went hiking at the Carlton Reserve in Florida last week.

Today's official #FBIDenver statement and the arrest warrant for Mr. Brian Laundrie are attached. pic.twitter.com/eV1IY4l681 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

FBI and North Police continue the search for Brian Laundrie

The North Port Police has carried out rigorous search operations for Brian Christopher Laundrie. In a press briefing, the agents updated the media by stating that they had searched over 25,000 acres of swampy forestland and all the investigators had "exhausted all venues" near Sarasota before they raided Laundrie's home on Monday. Petito's family attorney, on September 16, requested Laundrie's family to help in the investigation to find Petito and bring her home. "Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please, tell us where Gabby is located,” cop Stafford said reading the letter at the presser. “All we want is for Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen,” the family requested. Later, a team of 50 officers was also engaged in looking for "anything of a note."

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide. Beards individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter on his current whereabouts to contact the FBI," Special agent-in-charge Michael Schneider from FBI Denver said in a statement.

On Monday, the FBI announced that they had discovered a body at the Moran Vista camping area of Wyoming park which resembled Gabby Petito. On September 22, the federal team, following an autopsy, confirmed that the human remains found were of the blogger whose sudden disappearance had rocked the United States. As per several media reports, Gabby last spoke to her mother Nicole Schmidt on August 11, sometime after she embarked on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian. As per FBI updates on Twitter, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who documented her road trip with her fiancé was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in late August. On September 11, Schmidt filed a missing report of 22-year-old Gabriella.

