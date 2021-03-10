FBI Releases Video Of Suspect Who Placed Pipe Bombs Night Before US Capitol Attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday released footage of the person who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican National Convention (RNC) and Democratic National Convention (DNC) headquarters a day before the Capitol Hill insurrection. The FBI said a night before the January 6 riot, two pipe bombs were placed outside the headquarters of the two major political parties in Washington DC. The FBI said that one device was placed near a park bench outside DNC headquarters and another was kept in an alley behind RNC headquarters between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm on January 5.

"The American people have provided invaluable assistance in this investigation, and the FBI and our law enforcement partners are very grateful for that cooperation. We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now. We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends—but this is about protecting human life. These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death," the FBI said in a press release.

$1,00,000 reward for information

The FBI had previously released photos of the individual, their shoes, the device, and the kitchen timer used in the bombs. The FBI had asked people to identify the person and report if they have any information regarding the pictures. However, after not receiving any positive intel regarding the individual, the agency decided to release the video so that people could observe their gait, body language, or mannerisms and report if they recognised the person. The FBI also released pictures of the individual from different angles.

The FBI, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is offering a reward of $1,00,000 for information leading to the identification of the person who placed the pipe bombs outside RNC and DNC headquarters a night before the riots.

On January 6, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Hill building while a joint Congressional session was underway to certify President Joe Biden's win. At least five people died during the insurrection, including a police officer. The crowd was unhappy with the election results and the certification of Joe Biden as the next US President because they felt the election was rigged in favour of Democrats after being fed misinformation by Trump and his aides.