FBI Seizes Donald Trump's Ally Rep. Scott Perry's Phone Following Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday confiscated the personal cellphone of former president Donald Trump's ally and Republican Representative from Pennsylvania Scott Perry, marking a massive development in the investigation of the Jan 6 case. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Perry revealed that as many as three federal agents approached him while he was travelling with his family and requested to hand over his mobile in adherence to the search warrant produced by them. Perry, however, refused to comment on why the FBI confiscated his phone but said in a statement that the contents of his phone are not the "government's business."

"This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress," Perry said in his statement, as quoted by Fox News.

Perry 'outraged & surprised' at FBI's move

The Congressman and a staunch ally of former US President Donald Trump added, "My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business."

"I am not only outraged but surprised that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland's DOJ will seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress," Perry said, as quoted by Fox News.

Perry is accused of playing a significant role in backing Trump's unfounded claims of the 2020 Presidential Elections being "rigged" and challenging incumbent US President Joe Biden's victory. With the Tuesday incident, he became the first lawmaker to have his personal belongings seized by feds in the probe launched to investigate the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill and Trump's involvement to overturn the results. He became a part of the ongoing hearings in June after former US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen testified that Perry forced him to investigate a "false claim" - collusion between an Italian Defence official and CIA agent to use military tech and flip Trump's votes to Biden. Feds had previously seized the personal mobile of a Trump-linked lawyer, John Eastman, who promoted the ex-US President's claims of mass voting fraud that resulted in Biden's victory.

'Dark times': FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

In a lengthy statement, Trump on Monday said that the FBI was conducting a raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He alleged that the agents had "broken open" a safe at his leisure residence. A person close to the incident told the Associated Press that the raid was related to the January 6 case overseen by the House Select Committee. "After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in a statement. He described the incident as "dark times" for the US, noting that "nothing like this has happened to the president of America before."

(Image: AP)