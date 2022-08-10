FBI Spent Hours At Trump's Office At Mar-a-Lago, Searched Melania's Wardrobe: Report

As details of the FBI’s unprecedented raid into former US President Donald Trump’s Florida estate continue to emerge, it is now reported that the agency's officials scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office. The New York Post has learned that the search warrant by the FBI to enter the Palm Beach resort focussed mainly on presidential records and evidence of classified information being there.

Reportedly, a source close to Trump raised concerns that FBI agents or DOJ lawyers conducting the search could have “planted stuff” because they prohibited former US President’s attorneys inside the mansion to observe the raid. As per the report, the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago lasted for over nine hours with 30 agents going through Trump’s entire 3,000-square-foot private quarters including the private office.

What did FBI take from Mar-a-lago?

According to The New York Post, all of the boxes from Trump’s private office were confiscated by federal agents Monday but it was not clear if anything else was taken. The FBI has not provided the list of seized items. However, the boxes are said to contain documents and mementos from Trump’s presidency, including letters from former US President Barack Obama and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The media outlet cited a legal source to state that the boxes were packed up by the General Services Administration and shipped to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office in January 2020.

Trump on FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago: 'Nothing like this has ever happened to a President'

After becoming the only US President to fail his re-election bid and still facing actions by the US Justice Department over January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged role in meddling in the 2020 elections, Trump decried the FBI's raid as “dark times” for the United States. As per reports, Trump, who is now eying the 2024 presidential elections, was not at his home at the time FBI agents carried out the raid.

Through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump said on Monday, "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Image: AP

