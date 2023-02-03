FBI To Investigate US Representative George Santos In A Fundraising Scam: Report

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is all set to investigate the Republican Rep. George Santos for his alleged role in stealing thousands of dollars from an online fundraising campaign intended for a US Navy Veteran’s dying dog. The Navy veteran Richard Osthoff told NBC News on Wednesday that he had been in touch with the FBI and had provided them with all the requested records and information. The information included text messages between Osthoff and Santos that dates back to 2016.

“I’m elated the big guys finally picked it up,” Osthoff asserted. “I turned over all my text messages and I’m in the process of turning over everything related to the GoFundMe campaign," he added. The veteran stated that the two discussed raising $3000 for his dog named Sapphire. The whole saga started when Osthoff accused the US lawmakers of raising funds which were never made available. In the Patch.com report, Osthoff mentioned how Santos raised money on GoFundMe through a charity group but the money never went to where it was needed. The navy veteran asserted that Santos then started “making up excuses” and ultimately refused to hand over the fund. The member of the US House of Representatives has been known for lying in his resume in the past. However, he called those sweet little lies mere “embellishments”.

Things keep spiralling down for Santos

The alleged scheme is one of the many allegations the Republican leader has under his sleeve, from lying about his grandmother to deceiving people with his educational qualifications, Santos has done it all. The Republican freshman has been criticised by not only the democratic leaders but also by his fellow Republican leaders. Amid all the backlash, on Tuesday, Santos stepped down from his Congressional committee assignments stating that he wants to avoid becoming a “distraction”, Politico reported.

According to the New York Magazine, the conservative leader said in a podcast in May 2022, that his grandparents were “holocaust survivors”. However, it was later found out that there were no signs of Jewish and or Ukrainian heritage in his genealogy records. CNN also stated that multiple records revealed that his grandparents were actually born in Brazil. He also lied about where he pursued his education and about the fact that he worked on Wall Street, it was later discovered that they were just mere “embellishments”. Hence it looks like the saga of Santos' lies is now under the FBI’s radar.