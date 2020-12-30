FBI Warns Against Swatting Attacks, Says 'pranksters Live-streaming Raids'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday issued a warning to homeowners with smart home devices that have cameras and voice capabilities to enable two-factor authentications in order to prevent offenders from carrying out swatting attacks. FBI, in a notification issued on December 29, said that the agency has been alerted by smart home device manufacturers about offenders using stolen e-mail passwords to carry out these attacks. FBI urged homeowners to use complex and unique passwords.

Do you have a smart device with camera and voice capabilities? The #FBI warns that cybercriminals have recently stolen people’s email passwords to access these devices and carry out swatting attacks. https://t.co/1oHLXCvLka pic.twitter.com/LADOjc20np — FBI (@FBI) December 29, 2020

What is swatting?

Swatting attacks are often used as revenge or to harass someone by sending fake emergency alerts to the police, first responders, and S.W.A.T. teams, typically reporting an immediate threat to human life. FBI said that when emergency services reach the location, the confusion that arises between the homeowners and law enforcement personnel sometimes leads to violent and health-related consequences. It further added that these attacks also result in emergency services being pulled away from valid emergencies.

Swatting is a term used to describe a hoax call made to emergency services. If you own a smart device, the #FBI encourages you to use complex, unique passwords and two-factor authentication to help protect your device from swatting attacks. pic.twitter.com/QxgARRGKHk — FBI (@FBI) December 29, 2020

"The FBI is working with private sector partners who manufacture smart devices to advise customers about the scheme and how to avoid being victimized. The FBI is also working to alert law enforcement first responders to this threat so they may respond accordingly," the FBI said in a statement.

FBI said that swatting attacks are mostly carried out through victims' smart devices, including video and audio capable surveillance devices. FBI said that offenders often use the stolen e-mail passwords to gain access to victims' smart devices, which has the feature of live-stream. The offenders then call the emergency services to report a crime at the victims' location and watch the encounter between the first responders and homeowners through the smart devices. FBI said that the offenders sometimes also live-stream the real-time videos.

Guidelines to avoid swatting

The FBI also issued guidelines on how to avoid swatting attacks. It said because offenders are using stolen email passwords to access smart devices, users should practice good cyber hygiene by ensuring they have strong, complex passwords or passphrases for their online accounts, and should not duplicate the use of passwords between different online accounts. It further added that users while using a two-factor authentication should keep in mind that the second device is always their mobile phone and not a secondary email account.

