FBI Worried About Potential Attacks On US Soil Emanating From Afghanistan

US has expressed concerns about the potential terrorist attacks emanating from Afghanistan, and has been worried about the "growing intelligence gaps" after its total withdrawal in 2021, CNN reported, citing FBI Director Christopher Wray. At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham asked if Wary was worried about the attack on the homeland emanating from places like Afghanistan where the US pulled out completely and has no military presence. The FBI Director stressed that the terrorists in the US "could be inspired by the potential growth of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan."

"We are," Wray responded. "Especially now that we're out, I'm worried about the potential loss of sources and (intelligence) collection over there," wary said, according to American broadcaster CNN.

FBI worried al-Qaeda 'will reconstitute'

Wray stated that he has been worried about the possibility that the global terrorist organization al-Qaeda will reconstitute, and the ISIS-K might take advantage of the deteriorating security environment and restrengthen. "I'm worried about terrorists, including here in the United States, being inspired by what they see over there," Wray said. His remarks came just days after the US killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan via a drone strike in Kabul. Announcing the killing of the world's most wanted terrorist by the US military, US President Joe Biden said at the briefing, "I made a promise to the American people that we continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We've done just that."

Zawahiri "will never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven, because he is gone and we're going to make sure that nothing else happens," Biden stressed.

US President Biden also stressed that he was "not surprised, but disappointed" that Zawahiri was living in Afghanistan.US State Department after Zawahiri's death issued a caution about the risk of violence against Americans after al-Qaeda head's death. "The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022," the notice read. It also added that as per the current information, "terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe."