FDA Approves Alzheimer Drug By Biogen In US; Read Why It Was Controversial For 20 Years

On Monday, June 7, a controversial new Alzheimer's disease medicine was licenced in the United States for the first time in nearly 20 years, spurring demands for it to be made available worldwide despite conflicting evidence about its effectiveness. Although doctors, patients, and the organizations that support them are desperate for the treatment that can reduce mental decline, scientists question the efficacy of the new medicine, Aducanumab. According to reports, in March 2019, two trials were halted because the medications looked to be ineffective. Biogen, the drug maker, stated that the medications were unlikely to help people's memory or reasoning.

FDA approves Alzheimer drug

The medicine has now been licenced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but only under the condition that patients who get it participate in a phase 4 trial. This means researchers will keep an eye on them to observe how well individuals respond to the medicine and whether it truly slows the rate of mental loss.

Prof Craig Ritchie, head of Brain Health Scotland, believes the UK and European regulators will likely take a similar stance on the medicine, although this does not imply widespread availability. He told US media that the use in the NHS is still a few months away, and it's crucial that the safe use of this intervention in individuals most likely to benefit be thoroughly reviewed. The researchers will obtain real-world data on the medication's advantages and negative effects so that they can improve how to utilize it. It's a new chapter, but it's far from the end of the story, he added.

Aducanumab side effects

Reportedly, when the FDA's members were split on the merits of the application in November, it was rejected. Three of its advisers went public, claiming that there was insufficient evidence that it worked in a scientific journal. They were concerned that if the medicine was approved, it might reduce the threshold for future approvals, owing to the scarcity of Alzheimer's treatments. ARIA, headache, fall, diarrhoea, and confusion/delirium/altered mental status/disorientation were the most prominent side effects of aducanumab.

Dr Caleb Alexander, drug safety and efficacy expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, was among the FDA advisers who were concerned that the data presented to the agency was a reanalysis after the experiment was stopped.

Why was it in controversy for 20 years?

The medicine is a monoclonal antibody that prevents amyloid protein plaques from developing in the brain, which is thought to be the cause of Alzheimer's disease. The majority of Alzheimer's medications have attempted to remove these plaques. Aducanumab appears to do this in some patients, but only when the disease is in its early stages. This means that people must be checked to see if they have the disease. Many persons with memory loss are hesitant to undergo testing because there is currently no treatment available.

The few Alzheimer's medications available appear to have limited effectiveness. When Aricept, also known as donepezil, was approved more than 20 years ago, there was a major battle to get it. It was heralded as a breakthrough at the time — partly due to the lack of anything else, said reports. It has become obvious that it slows mental decline for a few months but makes little effect in the long run.

Picture Credit: AP