FDA Chief Orders Review Of Talks Between Staff & Biogen Over Alzheimer's Drug Approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acting commissioner, Janet Woodcock on Friday ordered a federal investigation within her own agency among the medics and health representatives that worked with the researchers of the drugmaker Biogen, who recently approved the world’s first experimental Alzheimer's drug ‘Aducanumab’ (Aduhelm). The former called the Office of Inspector General to conduct an independent review into the meetings of the pharmaceutical company’s key actors involved in the Biogen’s monoclonal antibody drug approval on June 7 despite limited evidence that the drug actually works.

A huge outcry followed the drug’s approval among the Alzheimer’s scientific community, and at least three members from FDA had resigned in protest to Biogen’s latest move.

Woodcock’s orders came after the controversial reports by STAT News revealed that the Biogen executives and representatives had met with the FDA officials on multiple occasions through “back channels” ahead of the drug’s approval several months ago. Furthermore, in a letter, Woodcock asked Inspector General Christi Grimm, if those meetings between the Biogen representatives and FDA members involved any dealings that may have been inconsistent with FDA policies.

Given the ongoing interest and questions, today I requested that @OIGatHHS conduct an independent review and assessment of interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of Aduhelm. pic.twitter.com/iWJNxdZ5Cs — Dr. Janet Woodcock (@DrWoodcockFDA) July 9, 2021

“I have tremendous confidence in the integrity of the staff and leadership of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Leadership,” read Woodcock’s words in the letter. “There continue to be concerns raised, however, regarding contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process, including some that may have occurred outside of the formal correspondence process I believe that it is critical that the events at issue be reviewed by an independent body,” Woodcock goes on to state in the publicly released statement on July 9.

$56,000 price tag with no scientific evidence

The major controversy surrounding the drug’s approval has been a $56,000 price tag with no real scientific evidence that the drug curbs the progression of Alzheimer’s disease among the patients. Last month, US FDA had approved Biogen’s experimental drug Aducanumab for the treatment of the early phases of Alzheimer's disease in a breakthrough decision after nearly two decades. The newly approved drug provides a meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments as the medicine has shown to have an effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients, the FDA said in a release.

It however added, that there remains some uncertainty about the drug’s clinical benefit. Aduhelm is the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and its significant dose over a longer period of time has shown the reduction of amyloid-beta plaque in the brains. The progressive brain disorder in the likeness of dementia, Alzheimer's disease (AD) gradually destroys memory and cognitive skills. There's no cure for Alzheimer’s. The US FDA had earlier issued a number of warnings and advisory letters to at least 17 companies for selling illegal products that claimed to prevent, treat or cure Alzheimer's disease and the serious conditions related to the disease.