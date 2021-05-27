FDA Grants GSK Antibody Drug Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Wednesday granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 antibody drug made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sotrovimab. It is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, that has been authorized for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, the FDA said in a statement.

The drug is not for critical patients which include those who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, or to those that require oxygen therapy. GSK developed the drug with Vir Biotechnology. Sotrovimab is called monoclonal antibodies and it is a type of drug which mimics natural antibodies that the body generates to fight off infection. The COVID-19 antibody treatment will be soon available for COVID-19 patients in the US.

GSK and Vir officials were recorded saying that the drug has shown efficiency to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adults by 85 percent in a trial of 868 patients, reported The Hill. The application for emergency use authorization of the drug was submitted to FDA on May 2021. In March 2021, GSK along with Vir Biotechnology had submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) another investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody to FDA, as mentioned in GSK Press Release.

The study for antibody-drug, Sotrovimab was stopped early in March as highly effective results were witnessed. The development of this COVID-19 drug will further enhance the drive to abolish infection in the country as already the vaccine drive has reached half of America's population. India's COVID-19 drug Remdesivir was also approved by the FDA in October 2020.

The emergency use authorization of new COVID-19 drug by US came a day after President Joe Biden announced that half of America's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 infection. The vaccination drive in the US can be seen going in full speed as the country launched the campaign in December 2020. The country gave approval to vaccines- Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna first in December 2020 while Donald Trump was still the President. In its initial drive of vaccination, US prioritized certain groups of adults including health care workers and elderly people. Later in February, the country received its third vaccine after emergency approval was granted to Johnson & Johnson.