FDA Likely To Approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine In US Next Week

The US Food and Drug Administration is likely to give full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early next week, according to a report by the New York Times. The agency had earlier cleared the two-dose shot in December on an emergency use basis for people 16 years and older. According to the report, FDA officials were set to give approval on Friday, August 20, but pending paperwork and negotiations with the companies delayed the move. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech had applied for full approval by the FDA in May. Though the vaccine has proven very effective and safe, the final approval many convince people who have their apprehensions about it. However, so far, as many as 200 million doses have been administered in the US alone.

First vaccine to get full authorization from federal government

While it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full authorization from the federal government, the development will also boost vaccination efforts as many people in the United States were hesitant to get administered because of its emergency use approval. The FDA is also reviewing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and approval could sooner than later, said the report by the New York Times. The full approval will make it easier for government agencies and schools to ramp up the vaccinations as it would allow Pfizer to market its vaccine directly to consumers.

A booster shot will be made available by next month

Recently health officials with the Biden administration said a booster shot would be made available next month for the fully vaccinated people who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in the wake of this. However, a recent study by the researchers at the University of Oxford found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has said it plans to apply for full approval later this year.

Image Credit: Pixabay/Representative