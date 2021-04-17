FedEx Facility Shooting: EAM Jaishankar Expresses Shock; Assures Aid To Indian Victims

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that killed eight people and injured several others including those from the American Sikh community. He informed that the Indian Consular General in Chicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities of Indianapolis, as well as the community leaders there. Jaishankar assured that the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will provide all possible assistance to the victims and the afflicted families.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the shocking shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. The Consular General has spoken to the Mayor of Indianapolis, who has assured full support. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain ready to provide all possible assistance,” the Indian Embassy said in a press release.

Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate @IndiainChicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 17, 2021

8 killed in Indianapolis shooting

A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said on Thursday. Five people were hospitalised after the shooting and one of them had critical injuries, police said. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead.

Indianapolis police chief Randal Taylor has confirmed that a significant number of workers at FedEx processing centre near Indianapolis airport, where the shooting took place on Thursday night belong to the Sikh community. The shooter wasn't immediately identified, and investigators are in the process of conducting interviews and gathering information. They couldn't confirm why he opened fire on them. The shooter is a man in his 20s, Taylor said.

Sikh Council requests Biden Administration for assistance

Chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education Dr Rajwant Singh released a statement on Saturday expressing grief over the latest shooting in Indianapolis. “It's unsettling to see a rise in violence and hate against Asian Americans. We request the Biden Administration to offer help to the victims,” Singh said.

FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith too released a statement condoling the deaths of his workers at the Indianapolis facility. “We have lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence. Our deepest sympathies with the families of those team members,” he said.

It was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument at a home in March.

(With inputs from agency)