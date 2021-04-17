FedEx Mass Shooting: 4 Sikhs Among 8 Killed As Authorities Release Names Of Victims

Eight people were killed and several more injured in a mass shooting incident at a FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center late Thursday Night. The horrific incident took place in Indianapolis, where the authorities confirmed the shooter to be Brandon Scott Hole, a 19-year-old former employee of the express delivery service who quit his job last fall. On April 16, local police released the names of eight victims who were slain in the shooting spree, half of which belonged to the Sikh community.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the eight victims include Amerjeet Kaur Johal (66), Karli Smith (19), Matthew R. Alexander (32), Samaria Blackwell (19), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Jaswinder Singh (68), Amarjit Sekhon(48) and John Weisert (74). As of now, the IMPD has not revealed the names of those injured but NBC News reported the number of the hospitalized to be five. With half of the victims belonging to the Sikh community, the attack is being deemed as another possible hate crime against Asian Americans.

A motive for the attack wasn't immediately clear, but a year ago, the shooter's mother said she feared he might be suicidal. Speaking to reporters, FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, said that in March 2020, the Hole’s mother had contacted the law enforcement stressing that his son might try to attempt “suicide by cop”. The phrase "suicide by cop" refers to a self-destructive person who intentionally draws the attention of the police in hopes of a deadly confrontation.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. ET., as per the police, which added that no officials were injured in the attack. Following the attack, the grieving families of the Indian-Americans working at a FedEx facility in the US state expressed their anger, fear and anxiety. The country's president Joe Biden also took to Twitter to express his condolences to the aggrieved families. "We can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives", he wrote. Andre Carson, who has been serving as US Representative for Indiana's 7th congressional district also expressed his grief adding that his office was ready to immediately render help to those affected.

