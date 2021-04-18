FedEx Shooting: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Hold Prayer Vigil For Victims

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) held a prayer vigil for victims of the FedEx shooting. "Our thoughts are with the friends, families and co-workers of victims who lost their lives in this tragic act of violence," said IMPD and Mayor Joe Hogsett. Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden had called the Indianapolis mass shooting a "national embarrassment".

Indian Embassy offers condolences to FedEx shooting victims

Following the prayer vigil held by IMPD, the Indian Embassy in the US conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a "shocking" mass shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, that killed 8 people, including 4 Sikhs. India’s Consul General in Chicago, Amit Kumar while speaking to the Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett said that the Indian Embassy in the US prays for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Stating that Indian Embassy's Consulate in Chicago is in touch with the local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders, the Indian Embassy in the United States said that it will render all possible assistance. "The Consul General has spoken to the Mayor of Indianapolis, who has assured full support. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain ready to provide all possible assistance," the release added.

The release by the Indian Embassy in the US read, "We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the shocking shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Joe Biden who is faced with yet another mass shooting on his watch, during the news conference in the White House Rose Garden had said, "It's not always these mass shootings that are occurring -- every single day, there's a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas." Calling it a "national embarrassment" Chairman and CEO of FedEx Fredrick Smith on Friday said that this must come to an end. Smith also extended his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the shooting.

Shooting spree

Eight people were killed and several more injured in a mass shooting incident at a FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center late Thursday Night. The horrific incident took place in Indianapolis, where the authorities confirmed the shooter to be Brandon Scott Hole, a 19-year-old former employee of the express delivery service who quit his job last fall. On April 16, local police released the names of eight victims who were slain in the shooting spree, half of which belonged to the Sikh community.

The deceased victims have been identified as 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith, and 74-year-old John Weisert.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the eight victims include Amerjeet Kaur Johal (66), Karli Smith (19), Matthew R. Alexander (32), Samaria Blackwell (19), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Jaswinder Singh (68), Amarjit Sekhon(48) and John Weisert (74). As of now, the IMPD has not revealed the names of those injured but NBC News reported the number of the hospitalized to be five. With half of the victims belonging to the Sikh community, the attack is being deemed as another possible hate crime against Asian Americans.

