FedEx Shooting: US Sikh Group Demands Probe Of Possible Ethnic Hatred Behind The Attack

In the aftermath of the Indianapolis shooting attack, a leading Sikh advocacy group has called for an immediate probe of possible racial or ethnic hatred as a factor. Law enforcement officials, on April 16, confirmed that a total of eight people lost their lives in the fatal shooting adding that four out of them belonged to the Sikh community. While the motive of the 19-year-old shooter is yet to be determined, many are deeming the attack to be racially motivated.

The attack in Indiana state capital late on Thursday marked the latest in a spate of at least seven deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month, the majority of which came to be racially motivated. In the aftermath, a local Sikh community from New York, led by Gurinder Singh Khalsa, has called for an investigation into the racial angle, Channel News Asia reported. The organisation, in its plea, highlighted that a majority of FedEx employees in Indianapolis are non-English speaking Sikhs adding that the centre was known for hiring elderly Sikhs.

Shooting spree

Eight people were killed and several more injured in a mass shooting incident at a FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center late Thursday Night. The horrific incident took place in Indianapolis, where the authorities confirmed the shooter to be Brandon Scott Hole, a 19-year-old former employee of the express delivery service who quit his job last fall. On April 16, local police released the names of eight victims who were slain in the shooting spree, half of which belonged to the Sikh community.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the eight victims include Amerjeet Kaur Johal (66), Karli Smith (19), Matthew R. Alexander (32), Samaria Blackwell (19), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Jaswinder Singh (68), Amarjit Sekhon(48) and John Weisert (74). As of now, the IMPD has not revealed the names of those injured but NBC News reported the number of the hospitalized to be five. With half of the victims belonging to the Sikh community, the attack is being deemed as another possible hate crime against Asian Americans.

The deceased victims have been identified as 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith, and 74-year-old John Weisert. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 17, 2021

