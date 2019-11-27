Over 5,000 Residents Flee As Wildfire Rages In California's Santa Barbara

Over 5,500 people fled Santa Barbara in California after wind-driven wildfire raced down the city's Los Padres National forest. The blaze that started on Monday afternoon has burned down more than 4,300 acres of forest. The cave fire is driven by 72 kmph wind powered by the lowest moisture levels of the year.

600 firefighters fighting on fground

About 600 firefighters are fighting on the ground to contain the wildfire and to defend the houses perched on ridges. Nine helicopters and 10 air tankers are on duty and are continuously dropping water and hearth retardants. Helicopter pilots are using night-vision goggles since the early hours of Tuesday to prevent the fire from spreading.

Read: Smoke Blankets Sydney As Wildfires Spread Across Australia

Anthony Stornetta, of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD), said, the winds are moving from all directions and it has been very difficult for them to contain the fire. Anthony also went on to praise the residents of Santa Barbara for placing firebreaks at their homes. After the deadliest bush fire in the history of California in 2017 and 2018, the moisture levels have risen at a record pace resulting in smaller and less destructive blazes this year. California has lost around 128,258 acres of forest to wildfire from January 1 to November 24 this year.

Read: California’s Worst Wildfire Transforms City That Didn’t Burn

The cave fire in Santa Barbara is one of the deadliest that the state of California has seen this year. Californians are also suffering on the other front as the state's biggest utility PG&E Corp has carried out 10 intentional power shutoffs in 2019 to reduce fire risks. Over 4,000 people were allowed to return to their homes as a storm is approaching the city. At least half-inch of rain is forecast to hit Santa Barbara as the moisture levels rose after the heavy bush fire. The rain will last through Thanksgiving and the people of Santa Barbara are going to take another hit after the current disaster.

Read: All Evacuation Lifted For Southern California Wildfire

Wildfire season in California is far from over and so far over 6,402 fires have been recorded by Cal Fire and US Forest Service. In late October, the Kincade fire became the deadliest fire of the year, burning over 77,758 acres in Sonoma County of California. Five people have lost their lives in this year's wildfire with over 22 others facing non-fatal injuries.

Read: Crews Battle Last Stubborn Southern California Wildfire