Fireworks Light Up Skies On America's Independence Day On 4th Of July

United States on 4th of July celebrated 246th independence day commemorating the day when it gained independence from Great Britain.
US celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in 1776.
In 2022, buyers spent about $2.3 billion on fireworks on the Fourth of July, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
But the Western US cities were dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July this year, as some events of fireworks displays were cancelled by the authorities over wildfire concerns.
Phoenix, Arizona have cancelled its three major Independence Day displays because these states couldn’t obtain professional-grade fireworks, as per Associated Press.
But Huntington Beach's 4th of July celebrations, City of Bellair of Independence Parade & Festival, and Delaware Fireworks and parade are among the famous parades organised on this day.
4th of July fireworks is reflected on St. Joseph River during a fireworks display in St. Joseph, Mich.
After restrictions due to the coronavirus, New York City’s most well-known Fourth of July traditions were back earlier last year and also display this year.
Revelers on 4th of July express a mix of joy as the fireworks erupt in celebration of the Independence Day.