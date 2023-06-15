First-ever Hindu-American Summit Held At Capitol Hill To Highlight Community Issues

Why you’re reading this: In a first, a group of Indian Americans held a Hindu-American Summit on Wednesday at US Capitol Hill for political engagement to bring the issues of the Hindu community to the attention of the lawmakers. The summit started with Vedic prayers reverberating in the dome of the US Capitol.

3 things you need to know

First-ever Hindu-American Summit was hosted by the recently formed Americans4Hindus Political Action Committee (PAC) in collaboration with over 20 other diaspora organisations.

The aim of the summit was to bring the Hindu community’s issues to the attention of the lawmakers.

Around 130 Indian American leaders from Florida, New York, Boston, Texas, Chicago, and California are attending the event to represent 20 Hindu and Indian organisations.

The summit comes just a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the United States for an official visit hostel by US President Joe Biden.

First-ever Hindu-American Summit

Dr Romesh Japra, founder and chairman of American4Hindus, said, "This is the first-ever summit we are holding for political engagement. We have done a lot of great work in every field but politically, we are way behind. We feel that Hindu Americans are being discriminated against. That is why we thought it is a good idea to bring all the organizations together."

He further said that our community (American4Hindus) has been involved in so many things -- cultural, social, economic, religious, spiritual and all kinds of programs but in politics we were way, way behind.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit to the US next week, Dr Romesh Japra said, "We are excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States. His coming, and what he has been able to do, has put India on the world map."