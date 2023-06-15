First-ever Hindu-American Summit Held At Capitol Hill To Highlight Community Issues

Quick links:
American Hindus host first-ever Hindu-American Summit at US Capitol Hill (Credit: American4Hindus)
Why you’re reading this: In a first, a group of Indian Americans held a Hindu-American Summit on Wednesday at US Capitol Hill for political engagement to bring the issues of the Hindu community to the attention of the lawmakers. The summit started with Vedic prayers reverberating in the dome of the US Capitol.
3 things you need to know
The summit comes just a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the United States for an official visit hostel by US President Joe Biden.
Dr Romesh Japra, founder and chairman of American4Hindus, said, "This is the first-ever summit we are holding for political engagement. We have done a lot of great work in every field but politically, we are way behind. We feel that Hindu Americans are being discriminated against. That is why we thought it is a good idea to bring all the organizations together."
He further said that our community (American4Hindus) has been involved in so many things -- cultural, social, economic, religious, spiritual and all kinds of programs but in politics we were way, way behind.
Speaking on PM Modi's visit to the US next week, Dr Romesh Japra said, "We are excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States. His coming, and what he has been able to do, has put India on the world map."