First Lady Jill Biden Apologises Over Her Latinos Remark After Hispanic Community Outrage

Associated Press Television News
Jill Biden

Image: AP


Jill Biden apologised Tuesday for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," tweeted Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza. She also spoke at a Democratic Party fundraiser at a private home before she returned to Washington.

But Biden's attempt at a compliment floundered when she described Latino diversity "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

She also badly mispronounced "bodegas," small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists' organization tweeting that, "We are not tacos."

(Image: AP)

