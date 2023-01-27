Dancing at an event might be a bad idea for US President Joe Biden, according to First Lady Jill, who recently quipped that it could "ruin” people’s evening. According to the New York Post, the first couple engaged in humorous banter on Thursday at a Lunar New Year celebration event on Thursday, when Jill Biden escorted the president onstage after a performance of the Chinese lion dance.

As Biden took the stage, the idea to dance the night away struck him. “Are we going to dance?” he asked as he walked his way up the stairs to get to the stage. However, Biden’s dream was only short-lived, as Jill light-heartedly responded, “No, you’re not going to dance, believe me. We don’t want to ruin the evening."

Jill Biden drags Joe Biden on stage: "Come on up, Joe!" pic.twitter.com/f8fIg3EYu2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2023

White House hosts Lunar New Year celebration

The event, which Biden called the “first Lunar New Year reception of this scale,” witnessed the First Lady show up in a bright-red well-fitted dress, making the attendees chuckle with her humorous remarks. A clip shared by Biden-critic RNC Research on Twitter shows a snippet of the incident. “Jill Biden drags Joe Biden on stage: "Come on up, Joe!" the caption reads.

Uploaded on Twitter, the video has amassed over 14,000 views and several comments. Meanwhile, Biden said at the event that he was a “very temporary” resident at the White House, and talked about his pet cat Willow. “Willow may walk in here any time now. She has no limits. You think I’m kidding, I’m not. Especially in the middle of the night when she climbs up and lays on top of my head,” he said.