Melania Trump Admires Delhi Govt School Teacher For Instilling Confidence In Students

US First Lady Melania Trump paid a wonderful compliment to a Delhi government school teacher calling her an “excellent example” and “passionate mentor” to students. Melania replied to Manu Gulati who shared the video of a school kid dancing in front of the First Lady without any hesitation.

While sharing the video, Gulati expressed delight over the confidence that students of Delhi government schools possess. She also tagged Melania urging to visit again soon saying the students are missing her.

It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest https://t.co/hiasmzAN8q — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

'Unforgettable experience'

During her two-day visit to India, Melania attended a 'Happiness Class' session at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi on February 28. After attending the session at the Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, the 49-year-old had called her experience “unforgettable”.

I was inspired by the “Reading Classroom” & “Happiness Curriculum” programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/IJ0dgYhLVy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

Trump family reached the United States on February 25 and immediately after landing in Washington, US President Donald Trump said that India was “great” and his two-day trip to the country was “very successful”. Trump’s daughter Ivanka thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm hospitality during the two-day visit to India.

The White House, in a separate tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for “incredible hospitality”. After POTUS and FLOTUS departed from India, the White House tweeted saying the trip was “productive” and “awe-inspiring”. US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien also thanked people of India who came out to support President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their two-day visit.

