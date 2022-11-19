First 'lake-effect' Snowstorm Of Season Blankets Paralyses Parts Of New York; 2 Dead

Two of the Erie County residents have died after suffering cardiac arrest due to overexertion while clearing snow as an early winter 'lake-effect' sets in New York. Five feet or more of snow in parts was witnessed in parts of western New York state in the US. The New York snowstorm has disrupted travel on major roadways with bursts of icy powder blowing in from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. New Yorkers were urged to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday evening through Friday in Buffalo and Watertown Areas Due to Dangerous Conditions stated Governor Kathy Hochul.

Snowstorm in New York

The freezing temperature increased and heavy snowfall continued to affect these areas. The Department of Public Works of Erie County has reported over 60 inches of snow "along some of the worst parts of the storm." County executive Mark Poloncarz has been very active on Twitter and has been updating the citizens about major alerts.

Please check on your neighbors who may need additional help. #CountyofGoodNeighbors pic.twitter.com/9NyZRahRhx — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2022

According to the CNN report, the conditions are getting worse and about 6 million people in five Great Lakes states from Michigan to New York are under snow alerts. High winds and snow-draped tree limbs and power lines are shut down, while the storm also led to closure of the New York Thruway and flight cancellations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. These are precautionary measures that are taken to save people from untoward incidents. It is believed that squalls could persist through November 20 and they might create sporadic blasts of intense snowfall along narrow bands in some locations south of Buffalo, as stated by National Weather Service forecasts. Most of the northern United States has plunged 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average for this time of year as the New York snowstorm has developed. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency on November 17 morning ahead of a winter storm forecast that was predicted to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday.