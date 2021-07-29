Last Updated:

First Publicly Available Bitcoin Mutual Fund Launched By ProFunds In The US; Check Details

A $60 billion fund manager has developed the first publicly available U.S. mutual fund that broadly monitors the price of Bitcoin. Read article for more details

Rohit Ranjan
Bitcoin

A $60 billion fund manager has developed the first publicly available U.S. mutual fund that broadly monitors the price of Bitcoin. ProFunds announced the debut of its Bitcoin Strategy ProFund this morning in a press release. This will be the first publicly available mutual fund in the United States that monitors the price of Bitcoin in general.

ProFunds CEO Michael Sapir said that ProFunds offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin through a form and investment method that tens of millions of investors are familiar with compared to directly buying bitcoin, which may involve opening a new account with an unregulated party.

ProFunds allows investors to access Bitcoin through a mutual fund

He further said that Bitcoin has become a substantial asset class, and our new Bitcoin Strategy ProFund allows investors access to a bitcoin strategy through a mutual fund investment. For the time being, the Bitcoin Strategy ProFund invests in Bitcoin futures contracts but does not own any bitcoins, creating a two-degree barrier between investors and the sats in which they are increasingly seeking inflation protection.

The new mutual fund allows investors to participate in the Bitcoin price without having to handle a hardware wallet or an exchange custodial solution separately. However, the fund's minimum investment limit is $1,000, which is more than 1,000 times the cost of buying bitcoin outright and more than double the current cost of LedgerX's Mini Futures contracts.

What is ProFunds?

ProFunds, which was founded in 1997, has more than 20 years of experience managing a diverse portfolio of some of the financial industry's most innovative funds, providing trading flexibility to all shareholders. ProFunds offers leveraged and inverse funds that track a variety of complex assets, including broad-market and sector-based domestic and international equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, CDS, and other benchmarks, in addition to traditional broad-market index funds. ProFunds and its affiliates manage approximately $60 billion in assets for investors worldwide, including ProShares, which launched the first leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States in 2006.

Because of the complex processes used by ProFunds, they are not suitable for all investors. Certain risks are involved with ProFunds, including the risk of using derivatives.

