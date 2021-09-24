Last Updated:

First Visuals Of PM Modi Meeting US President Joe Biden At The White House OUT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his four-day visit to the United States, on Friday, September 24 met US President Joe Biden in the White House.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Credit-ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his four-day visit to the United States, on Friday, September 24 arrived at the White House to take part in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. This was the first time PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden met for a one-on-one after the latter assumed the Presidency. The last meeting between the two leaders was in 2014 when Joe Biden was the Vice President of the US while PM Modi had just taken over the Prime Ministerial post in India. 

President Biden ahead of PM Modi's arrival informed of the meeting. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the US President wrote, "This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting." President Biden added that with the meeting with PM Modi. he is looking forward to strengthening the deep ties between India and United States, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change.

READ | PM Modi meets top CEOs in US: $50 billion investment by 5 companies expected

First visuals of Joe Biden- PM Modi meet 

 

READ | PM Modi presents VP Harris, PM Morrison & Suga unique gifts from Kashi; details here
READ | PM Modi's pic as Washington DC tourist from 27 years ago surfaces online, netizens react
READ | Ahead of QUAD Summit, Kuchipudi dancers ‘honoured’ to perform for PM Modi
Tags: PM Modi, US, Joe Biden
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND