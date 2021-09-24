First Visuals Of PM Modi Meeting US President Joe Biden At The White House OUT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his four-day visit to the United States, on Friday, September 24 arrived at the White House to take part in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. This was the first time PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden met for a one-on-one after the latter assumed the Presidency. The last meeting between the two leaders was in 2014 when Joe Biden was the Vice President of the US while PM Modi had just taken over the Prime Ministerial post in India.

President Biden ahead of PM Modi's arrival informed of the meeting. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the US President wrote, "This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting." President Biden added that with the meeting with PM Modi. he is looking forward to strengthening the deep ties between India and United States, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change.

