Five Women Sue Texas For Denying Them Abortions During Dangerous Pregnancies

A group of five Texas women with high-risk pregnancies who were denied abortions despite serious complications have sued the conservative US state, asking a judge to clarify exceptions to the new laws. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which advocates for women, it is the first such complaint brought forth by women who have been denied abortions since the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June last year.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in state court said the Texas law, one of the strictest in the country, is creating confusion among doctors, who are turning away some pregnant women experiencing health complications because they fear repercussions. Nancy Northup - CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights which is providing legal representation for women said, "Nobody should have to wait until they are at death’s door to receive health care".

Since the Supreme Court overturned the historic 1973 ruling establishing a constitutional right to abortion, similar legal challenges to abortion restrictions have emerged in states all throughout the nation. Some patients have been forced to go across state lines as clinics have closed in Republican-dominated states with severe abortion restrictions.

One woman Amand Zurawski, according to the Texas suit brought by the five women and two doctors, was forced to wait until she developed blood poisoning before being provided with an abortion. The four others had to travel out of state to receive medical care for pregnancy-related complications after doctors recommended an abortion because of the deteriorating condition of the woman, the baby or twin care that could not be legally provided in Texas.

Speaking at a news conference, Zurawski said while recalling her pregnancy after 18 months of fertility treatment with a baby she named Willow: "My doctor could not intervene as long as her heart was beating or until I was sick enough for the ethics board of the hospital to consider my life at risk and permit the standard health care I needed at that point."

Another woman Lauren Miller was pregnant with twins when she learned that one of the two fetuses was not viable. Despite the risks to her own health and the development of the other fetus, medical staff would not perform an abortion on the nonviable fetus and she had to travel to Colorado at her own expense to get the procedure.