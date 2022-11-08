'Flaming Basketball’ Suspected To Be A Meteor Burns US Home; Probe Underway

A meteor that appeared to look like “a flaming basketball” in the night sky is believed to have struck a house in Northern California last week. According to a report by NBC News, Dustin Procita, the Californian man, was inside his home with two of his dogs in Nevada County when he heard "a big bang.”

"I started to smell smoke, and I went on to my porch, and it was completely engulfed in flames," Procita described the incident to Sacramento’s KCRA-TV. The blaze was reported to the Penn Valley Fire Department at around 7:26 pm local time. The fire was put out within three hours, with the help of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge told NBC News.

Friday at 7:26 pm, CAL FIRE responded with Penn Valley FPD to a Residential Structure Fire near Lake Englebright. E2354 arrived first reporting a well involved trailer and vehicle, with no threat to vegetation. The fire was contained, committing resources for approx. 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/WPfjtZcLj8 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 5, 2022

Did a meteor cause the fire?

According to Eldridge, the fire killed a dog and devastated the house, a trailer, and a vehicle. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and have not ruled out a meteor so far. “That is a potential cause, but it's too early to pinpoint one. I can say that during the incident many people approached the fire department to say they saw a potential meteor fall in that area. What we haven’t seen yet is any video or witnesses saying that it struck an actual structure,” Fire Capt. Clayton Thomas said, adding that it could take weeks to determine the reason behind the fire.

A clip shared by meteorologist Tom Wright on Twitter displays what appears to be a meteor falling from the sky and creating a large flash of light in the end. Reacting to it, one local wrote: “It was so bright. Waited for the loud crack and never heard it so we couldn't figure out what it was.” Another user added, “Definitely a meteor. Seen them MANY times in my life.” A third user wrote: "That is seriously very cool!"