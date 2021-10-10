Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York Over Passenger's 'suspicious' Behaviour

A plane travelling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport due to the passenger's 'suspicious' behaviour. The incident occurred on an American Eagle Flight 4817 operated by Republic Airlines, according to ANI. The investigation following the incident was underway and there were no injuries reported in the incident, ANI cited CBS News report. The passengers of the flight were taken off after the suspicious behaviour of the passenger and the authorities found nothing on the plane.

Taking to Twitter, LaGuardia Airport informed that the incident that happened on an American Airlines/Republic Airways flight. Furthermore, they added that they had evacuated the passengers and the airport was functioning normally. The LaGuardia Airport in a tweet said, "The earlier incident involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and an evacuation of passengers has been resolved, and the airport is operating normally."

Flight emergency landing in New York

The earlier incident involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and an evacuation of passengers has been resolved, and the airport is operating normally.

— LaGuardia Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@LGAairport) October 9, 2021

The Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and evacuated their passengers at the LaGuardia Airport. "A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behaviour near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation," CBS News quoted the airline as saying. Reportedly, the Port Authority Police stated that the passenger behaving suspiciously was detained, ANI cited CBS News report. As per reports, the passengers feared bomb threats or some other dangerous activity from one of the passengers in the flight. A video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @lbrgdl, where a man can be seen lying down on the floor while the security personnel have held him.

So the end of our flight got interesting pic.twitter.com/gdJSUUG906 — Laura (@lbrgdl) October 9, 2021

Last month, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) started investigating an incident that occurred on a JetBlue Flight 261 en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Boston wherein a passenger reportedly stormed into the cockpit to get to the front of the plane. He also attempted to strangle a cabin crew member, yelling to shoot him after getting into an onboard brawl with multiple flight attendants attempting to restrain him to his seat, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by broadcaster The Daily Beast. He was arrested for interference with a flight once the plane landed.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP